Randy S. Estes
1963 - 2020
Randy Scott Estes, 56, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC.

Born in Rock Hill, Randy was the son of Betty Ann Boan Estes of Rock Hill and Donald Porter Estes of Fort Mill. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and was self-employed as a painter. Randy will be sadly and lovingly missed.

Randy is survived in addition to his parents by his sister, Ashland Estes of Fort Mill; his brother, Shane Estes of Fort Mill; along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
