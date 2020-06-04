Ray Allen Rudder, Sr. was born Thursday, October 12, 1944 and died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Burn Center at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was born in Calhoun Falls, S.C. to Dorsey Lee and Mary Jane Crocker Rudder. He lived in York, S.C. with his sister, Joann Crittendon, and niece, Kelly Montgomery. He worked as a tree surgeon before becoming disabled. He loved fishing and wood carving. He was an avid storyteller usually sharing tales of his travels across the country. He enjoyed caring for animals and helping on his sister's farm.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Jimmie G. Rudder, and his brother, Jessie Lee Rudder. He is survived by his three sons, Muhammed Abdullah Al-Ahari (Indira Islamovic Al-Ahari) of Chicago, Illinois, Anthony Mark Rudder of Murrell's Inlet, S.C., and Christopher Allan Williams (Marvin) of Charlotte, N.C. He also has four sisters, Joyce Hunter (George) of Greenville, S.C., Joann Crittendon, of York S.C., Gay Wilson (Edward "Chip") of York S.C., and Joyce Moore (James "Tiny") of Seneca S.C. He has four grand-children and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the current virus restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.