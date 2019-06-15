Rayford Franklin Lowder, Sr., 84, of Rock Hill, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Rock Hill Post-Acute Care. He was born the oldest of 13 children on September 7, 1934 in Fort Mill, SC, son of the late Frank and Clara Deese Lowder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances and Marie and brother, Jerry.
Rayford proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Rock Hill Printing and Finishing after over 40 years of dedicated service. Rayford was a founding member of the Family Trust Credit Union and a member of the American Legion Post 34. An avid sports fan, he attended all of his children and grandchildren's games and pulled for the Atlanta Braves and Clemson Tigers.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Frankie Roach Lowder; daughter, Karen Willson (Paul) of Rock Hill; sons, Rayford "Ray" F. Lowder, Jr. (Ginny) and Darryl Lowder, all of Rock Hill; 5 grandsons, Bryan Lowder, Kyle Lowder, Grant Willson, Zack Willson and Burt Ferguson; sisters, Patricia, Phyllis and Betty; brothers, Robert, Jack, Ricky, Wayne, Billy Ray, and Jesse; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rayford's memory to Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on June 15, 2019