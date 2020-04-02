Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Antonucci. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Joseph Antonucci SUFFERN, NY - Raymond Joseph Antonucci, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, due to a heart that couldn't quite keep up with his adventurous spirit. Ray was born to Luciano and Mary Antonucci on October 30th, 1937. Ray's life was defined by his incredible skill as a builder. Not only did he assemble countless structures, but Ray also built a big, beautiful family whom he cherished dearly. He laid a foundation of love, humor, wit, and kindness for them to build upon. With his wife Betsy, he forged a life of excitement; from Suffern to Ft. Lauderdale, Egypt to Rome, on donkeys and dinghies, he traversed winding rivers, climbed mountains, braved volcanoes, tornadoes, and questionable ladders. All the while, Ray built a deep appreciation for animals, rocks, minerals, and the natural world. He was a master of history, carpentry, and comedy; cracking jokes until the very end. Ray is survived by his wife and best friend Elizabeth; his sister Marian; brothers Henry and Bruno; his daughter Maria and her husband Dan; his son Jon and his wife Teresa; and his grandchildren Christopher, Rebecca, Hannah, Cooper, Daniel, and Rachel. Ray was preceded by his oldest son Raymond Joseph Junior. All of whom he loved deeply. In lieu of a memorial service, expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the amazing hospice facility, Trust Bridge, and their staff that cared for Ray during his time of need.

https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate/ Please be sure to mark the donation as a tribute gift in his honor with his name, Raymond J. Antonucci. Messages of condolences are welcomed at 349 College Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29730. Published in The Herald on Apr. 2, 2020

