Mr. Raymond "Butch" Smith, 77, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.



A visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 1:30-2:45 pm at Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill. A private family service will be held with Rev. Dr. Jerry ebee and Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will be private. The service will be available for viewing after 6:00 pm on Thursday, via the church's YouTube channel NBCRH.



Butch was a native of Abbeville, SC and the son of the late Arthur and Sadie Meeks Smith. He retired from Rock Hill Telephone Company with 27 years of service and was a very active member of Northside Baptist Church. He was fondly referred to by the three and four-year olds in the Preschool Department as "Mr. Butch". He was a faithful South Carolina Football fan, a member of the Telephone Pioneers Club, and enjoyed shagging on the boardwalk at Myrtle Beach. Butch was a proud United States Army Veteran.



Butch is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Ann Bryant Smith; their daughter, Pamela Smith Shriver and three grandchildren, Claire Marie Shriver, Chloe Nicole Shriver and Caroline Grace Shriver all of Baton Rouge, LA. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Smith Nunny of Taylors, SC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Magadeline Neeves.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Butch's name to Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Condolences may be made to the Smith family at

