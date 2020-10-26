- Ray went to be with his beloved wife of 60 years, Fran, on October 23, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.
He was born in Wisconsin where he worked on a local dairy farm. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving 33 years with deployments to Vietnam and Korea and awarded a bronze star for his service.
In 1954, in Michigan, he met Fran and they had three kids, Raymond Jr., Karen and Ron; six grandchildren, Heather (Bob), Raymond III, Ashley, Elizabeth, Amanda; and one great-grandchild, Logan.
"Mr. V" loved watching the Atlanta Braves, Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was an avid collector of model cars, coffee mugs, tea pots and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia. He also loved doing puzzles, reading the paper and doing crossword puzzles. He will be missed dearly and never forgotten by those who truly loved him.
Written by "his three favorite girls" Heather, Ashley and Amanda.
