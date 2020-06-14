Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Leanard Wannamaker, Jr., 28 of 2652 Dawson Drive, Chester, SC, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wed., June 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Evergreen Cemetery on Cemetery Street, Chester, SC with Rev. Ronald Feaster, officiating. King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC. is in charge of arrangements. The family will recieve friends at the home.



