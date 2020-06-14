Raymond Wannamaker Jr.
1991 - 2020
Raymond Leanard Wannamaker, Jr., 28 of 2652 Dawson Drive, Chester, SC, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wed., June 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Evergreen Cemetery on Cemetery Street, Chester, SC with Rev. Ronald Feaster, officiating. King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC. is in charge of arrangements. The family will recieve friends at the home.

Published in The Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Rest up bro. Your work on this is side over. Yu ndd your family with always be ndd will stay in my prayers. Our last convo was about the nike sb chunky dunkys. Yu told me the sneaker Gods came thru for ya! Rest easy
Robert Butler
Friend
