Billy Edward McAteer ROCK HILL, SC - Billy Edward McAteer, 50, passed away October 2, 2019. He was born on August 19,1969, in Rock Hill, SC to George and Betty McAteer. A service to celebrate his life was held at the home of his mother Betty McAteer on October 4, 2019, at 6:00PM. Billy enjoyed spending time outdoors, being with his family, and was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. Billy is survived by his mother, Betty McAteer; step-son, William Plyler; step-daughter, Pamela Austin; brother, Jeff Benfield; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda McAteer; father, George McAteer; brothers, Darrell McAteer, Sr., and Ted McAteer.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
