Miss. Rebecca Ann Lepka, 33, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 as result of a car accident in York, SC.
Funeral service for Rebecca will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Kevin Phillips officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:45 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Herald on July 13, 2019