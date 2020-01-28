Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Butler Summers. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Butler Summers, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Carolina Gardens, York, SC.



The family will receive friends 1:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 830 North Jones Ave., Rock Hill and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Reggie Hopkins and Roger Brown officiating.



A native of Ellenboro, NC Mrs. Summers was a daughter of the late William Pinkney Butler and Reba Doty Butler. She was the valedictorian of Ellenboro School, class of 1955. She was an active choir member in various churches and even played piano in different churches. She sang in a live gospel quartet on Saturdays on the local radio station in Shelby, NC. She worked in the textile industry and retired from Lida Manufacturing in Charlotte, NC. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



Surviving are her husband, William Clinton Summers, Sr.; two sons, William Clinton Summers, Jr. and his wife, Lauri, and Christopher Scott Summers and his wife, Christine; and a grandson, Noah Christopher Summers. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Helen Butler and Evelyn Davis.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 830 North Jones Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Condolences may be left for the family at

Rebecca Butler Summers, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Carolina Gardens, York, SC.The family will receive friends 1:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 830 North Jones Ave., Rock Hill and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Reggie Hopkins and Roger Brown officiating.A native of Ellenboro, NC Mrs. Summers was a daughter of the late William Pinkney Butler and Reba Doty Butler. She was the valedictorian of Ellenboro School, class of 1955. She was an active choir member in various churches and even played piano in different churches. She sang in a live gospel quartet on Saturdays on the local radio station in Shelby, NC. She worked in the textile industry and retired from Lida Manufacturing in Charlotte, NC. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.Surviving are her husband, William Clinton Summers, Sr.; two sons, William Clinton Summers, Jr. and his wife, Lauri, and Christopher Scott Summers and his wife, Christine; and a grandson, Noah Christopher Summers. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Helen Butler and Evelyn Davis.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 830 North Jones Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close