Rebecca Butler Summers, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Carolina Gardens, York, SC.
The family will receive friends 1:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 830 North Jones Ave., Rock Hill and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Reggie Hopkins and Roger Brown officiating.
A native of Ellenboro, NC Mrs. Summers was a daughter of the late William Pinkney Butler and Reba Doty Butler. She was the valedictorian of Ellenboro School, class of 1955. She was an active choir member in various churches and even played piano in different churches. She sang in a live gospel quartet on Saturdays on the local radio station in Shelby, NC. She worked in the textile industry and retired from Lida Manufacturing in Charlotte, NC. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, William Clinton Summers, Sr.; two sons, William Clinton Summers, Jr. and his wife, Lauri, and Christopher Scott Summers and his wife, Christine; and a grandson, Noah Christopher Summers. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Helen Butler and Evelyn Davis.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 830 North Jones Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 28, 2020