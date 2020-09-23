1/1
Rebecca (Thomas) Chambers
1934 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Thomas Chambers, 86, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Carolina Gardens of York.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend John White officiating.

Becky was born on January 21, 1934 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Bardwell Thomas and Ollie Lee Castles Thomas. She was a graduate of York High School, class of 1952, and a member of Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church. She was married to Bill Chambers for 56 years, before his passing in 2010.

Becky is survived by her son, Mike Chambers and his wife, Lorine, grandchildren, Keaton Chambers, Kobe Chambers, Grace Reynolds, Sophie Reynolds, sister, Dot Berry, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In memory of Rebecca T. Chambers, memorials may be made to Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 N. Shiloh Rd. York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Chambers family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
