Rebecca Hallman
November 5, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Rebecca "Becky" Jennings Hallman, 79 passed away on November 5th surrounded by her family. Born on December 14, 1940 in Charlotte, NC. and is a graduate of Myers Park High School. She spent much of her life living in Rock Hill, SC. She was employed by Buddins and then Hordis Brothers Glass Company until her retirement.
She was a master doll maker and an award- winning porcelain artist. Some of her works are internationally published. She enjoyed being a part of her bridge club, book club and was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlotte, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maude and William Hansel Jennings of Charlotte, NC, her husband, George Wayne Hallman, and their oldest son William "Bill" Hallman. She is survived by her sons Wes and his wife Anna, Keith and his wife Beth, Rod and his wife Brenda, 12 grand- children, 7 great- grandchildren, her brother Bill Jennings and his wife Frankie.
Becky was loved very much by her family and they would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for their support and services during her last days.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Queens Road in Charlotte at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1001 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.
