Memorial services for Rebecca Dunn Hinson, 65, will be held Saturday, June 15, at 3:00 p.m. in Baker Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Hinson, widow of Curtis Hinson, died at her home Thursday, May 30. Born in Rock Hill, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Lester and Cleo Edith Watson Dunn.
Surviving are 3 sons, Michael Sanders and Thomas Sanders both of Kershaw and John Wayne McKinney of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Betty Irene Dunn Sexton of Rock Hill and a brother, Carl Dunn of Rock Hill.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the Hinson family.
Published in The Herald on June 13, 2019