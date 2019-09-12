Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Hurst. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

ROCK HILL - Rebecca D. Hurst, 67, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.



Visitation will be Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 620 Briarcliff Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Rebecca was raised in Dekalb County, Ga. and graduated from Towers High School where she was an active member of the band. Mrs. Hurst is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Duncan Hurst, her daughter Suzanne Perry (Doug), her son, Duncan (Gilbo) Gilbert Hurst Jr. (Angel). She had 7 grandchildren Elizabeth, Derek, Josie, Adam, Kaylee, Allie, Cade; two great grandchildren Avery and Zoey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton C. Duncan Jr. and Josephine Phillips Duncan, three brothers, Milton C. Duncan III, Milton (Buck) C. Duncan IV and Philip Wade Duncan; and her sister Jo Ann Duncan.



She was very active in her church's youth groups, Girl Scouts, committees, and choir. She enjoyed years of daycare service before she decided to go to York Technical College. While taking classes she assisted instructors and began her teaching career, which was her passion.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to her caregivers Gloria, Tamara, and Lauren. Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.

