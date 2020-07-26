1/1
Rebecca Jane Tinker
1927 - 2020
Mrs. Rebecca Jane Ferguson Tinker, 92, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 27, 2020, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. A drive-by visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, July 26, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester, SC. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows. Please keep your condolences brief in consideration to the family as well as others in line.

Mrs. Tinker was born December 3, 1927 in Rock Hill, SC and was a daughter of the late Earle Brice Ferguson and Addie Dellinger Ferguson. She attended the schools of Rock Hill, SC and was retired from Clemson Extension as a Food and Nutrition Agent. Mrs. Tinker was a charter member of the FCL This & That Club where she served as President for many years and a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Mrs. Tinker was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester where she was a proud member of the Dorcas/Gleaners Sunday School Class.

She is survived by one son, Terry Dwight Tinker (Linda) of Chester; one daughter, Karen Tinker Kerr (Jeff) of Chester; four grandchildren, Wendy Tinker Bass (Bobby) of Chester, Anna Tinker Faircloth (Jamie) of Rock Hill, Rebekah Kerr Castano (Andy) of Winter Garden, FL and Jeffrey Austin Kerr, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; three great grandchildren, Julia Preston Faircloth of Rock Hill, Brady Coleman Bass of Chester, and Anna Kathryn Faircloth of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Tinker was preceded in death by her husband of over 49 years, Roy Vett Tinker; a grandson, Evan Dwight Bass; three brothers, Lyles Ferguson, Jack Ferguson and Earle Ferguson; and a sister, Sue Montgomery.

Memorials may be made to the Evan Dwight Bass Scholarship Fund, c/o Chester ARP Church, P.O. Box 174, Chester, SC 29706 or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
