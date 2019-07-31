Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Lloyd "Becky" Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 (843)-623-2449 Visitation 6:00 PM Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 View Map Service 7:00 PM Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Grandview Memorial Park 620 S. Cherry Road Rock Hill. , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 from the chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home by Brent Taylor. The family will greet friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of her daughter Rhnae, 909 W. Main Street, Chesterfield, SC.



Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC.



Mrs. Jenkins was born May 8, 1927 in Lancaster, SC a daughter of the late Lum and Ola Hinson Lloyd. She met and married the love of her life, William Harold Jenkins and moved to Rock Hill, SC where they made their home. A faithful member of West End Baptist Church of Rock Hill, Becky was a former Sunday school teacher and W.M.U. director. Her greatest passion was participating in the sick and shut-in ministry of her church. She was a former employee of Celanese of Rock Hill and retired from Port Oil Company.



Following Harold's death in 2001, Becky relocated to the Lancaster Manor where she developed many friendships over her 11 years of residence. She also enjoyed attending Living Faith Baptist Church of Jefferson, SC with her family. She was a true people person who enjoyed talking and meeting new friends. Over the years, her hobbies included fishing, cooking, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Maw Maw Becky". She was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jenkins was also preceded in death by her husband, William Harold Jenkins; son, Bobby Carroll Lloyd; daughter, Gedonna J. Helms; sons-in-law, Robert Helms, and Rev. Doug Taylor; grandson, Robbie Helms; sisters, Elizabeth Lloyd Phillips and Ossie Ann Lloyd Whitaker; and brothers, Robert Lloyd, Edward Lloyd, Richard Lloyd, and J.B. Lloyd.



Survivors include her daughter, Rhnae J. Taylor of Chesterfield, SC; grandsons, Brent (Brooke) Taylor of Chesterfield, SC, Timothy Taylor of Lancaster, SC, and Jason Helms of Rock Hill, SC; great-granddaughters who were the apple of her eye, Anna Belle Taylor and Ava Brooke Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family is eternally grateful to the wonderful and caring staff of Cheraw Healthcare for the excellent love and care shown to Mrs. Jenkins over the last 4 years.



For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Mrs. Jenkins, the family requests that memorials be made to the Westfield Creek Baptist Church "Shut-In Ministry" 316 Westfield Church Road, Cheraw, SC 29520.



Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home

