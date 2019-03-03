Reber Williams Davis was born January 10, 1928, the second eldest of 5 children, to the late Hogan and Carrie Adams Williams in York County, SC. Surrounded by family, she departed peacefully from this earthly life on February 28, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reber W. Davis.
Her viewing will be 6:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, March 8th at Wright Funeral Home, 301 E. Liberty Street, York, SC. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9th at New Home AME Zion Church in York.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution gift to the would be appreciated.
Wright Funeral Home
301 E Liberty St
York, SC 29745
803-684-4781
Published in The Herald on Mar. 3, 2019