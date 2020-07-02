Reginald "Reg" Marcellus Witherspoon was the son of Joyce and Willie Heath and the late John Edward Jackson. He was born on January 6, 1973 in Lancaster, S.C.



Reggie was a 1991 graduate of Indian Land High School. He attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia and Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.



Survivors are his parents of Lancaster, SC; his daughter and granddaughter Breona Lynn and Alaina Lewis of Fort Lawn, SC; three brothers, Jamaseon Jackson and Janeil Jackson of Rock Hill, SC and Kevin Heath of Richburg, SC; three sisters, Latisha Jackson of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kenisha Jackson of Rock Hill, SC and Kim (Steven) Valentine of Columbia, SC; four aunts, Mae Benjamin of Van Wyck, SC, Zenia Graham of Lancaster, SC, Maeunice Walton of Rock Hill, SC, and Rosetta (Thomas) Dunham of Rock Hill SC; two uncles, Ezell Witherspoon of Brooklyn, NY and Frank Witherspoon of Van Wyck, SC; two great aunts, Ruth Walden of Silver Springs, MD and Mable L. Witherspoon of Washington, DC; one great uncle, Clarence Witherspoon, Van Wyck, SC.



Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Van Wyck Community Center in Van Wyck, SC. Services will be conducted by Apostle Gwendolyn McIntyre with burial in the White Oak AME Zion Church Cemetery.



Stewart Funeral is in Charge.



