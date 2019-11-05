Reloa Cobb Brandon

Mrs. Reloa Cobb Brandon, 100, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care in Rock Hill.

Mrs. Brandon was born in Clover and the daughter of the late John Edward and Cora Cobb. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and retired from Celanese Corporation. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brandon was preceded in death by her husband, William (Hack) Brandon; her brothers, Roy and Howard (Mutt) Cobb; and her sister, Mildred Cobb Brandon.

A graveside service for Mrs. Brandon will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery with Reverend Ted Winstead officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

Mrs. Brandon is survived by her son, Jimmy (Diane) Brandon of Rock Hill; her sister, Margaret Cobb Adams of Clover; her grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremy) Keyes and Tiffany (Ben) McCann; and her great-grandchildren, Ava and Ali Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials sent to Epworth United Methodist Church, 620 Briarcliff Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Published in The Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
