Mr. Rezonne "Cubby" McClurkin, Sr., of 215 Brendale Drive in Chester died April 20, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday April 27, 2019 at Enteral Rock Church 2183 Dawson Drive Chester. Viewing will be from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the church. Private burial will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC. Flower can be delivered to Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street.Funeral services are entrusted to Christopher King Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2019