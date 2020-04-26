Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Michelle Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rhonda Michelle Harris, 60, of 1357 East Highway 160, Fort Mill, SC departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at White Oak Manor-Rock Hill. Rhonda was a product of the Fort Mill School System and was a graduate of Fort Mill High School, class of 1978. She was employed for many years with Lance, Inc. (now known as Synder's-Lance, Inc.), Charlotte, North Carolina.



She is survived by her son Donte Miller, of the home; her sister and care-giver Chantay Forney-Bouler (J. Martin Bouler, Sr.), Fort Mill, SC; her uncle Lt. Colonel Weldon B. Harris, USA, Ret. (Cutrice), Aldie, VA and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences can be sent to Chantay Forney-Bouler, 114 Pelham Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rhonda's name to Indian Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, P. O. Box 182, Fort Mill, SC 29716-0182. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 534 Hampton St, Rock Hill, SC 29730. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the family.

