Reverend Richard Alexander Graham, 71, peacefully departed this life on May 4, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. A native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Rev. Graham was born on July 24, 1947 to Reverend Inez Graham and the late Mr. Julius Graham. He was a proud graduate of Emmett Scott High School class of 1965. He received an Associate of Arts degree from the historic Friendship Junior College, a Bachelor in Arts degree from Barber-Scotia College, and a Master's degree in Religious Education from Hood Theological Seminary.



Reverend Graham devoted his life to serving others. After serving in the United States Army, he worked as an educator and administrator at multiple colleges and universities. He was ordained as a Gospel Preacher in 1982, and served as pastor of the James Chapel Baptist Church, Fort Mill, SC and the Flint Ridge East Baptist Church in Marshville, NC. Reverend Graham served Flint Ridge for 22 years prior to his retirement October 2018 due to declining health. Rev. Graham, Co-founder of Success Ministries and founder of the Success Ministries School of Religion, also served as the Chairman of the Friendship College Board of Trustees.



Rev. Graham is survived by his wife Renee M. Graham; his mother, Rev. Inez Graham; three sons, Richarde (Keathy), Brennon (Cissy), and Immanuel (Dara); two daughters, Christionna and Tikola; seven siblings, Robert (Gail), James, Julius O'Neil, Charles (Betty), Katherine, Doris (Warren), and Helen; five grandchildren, Richarde II, Daniel, Brennon II, Christian, and Isabelle; three aunts, Henrietta Moore, Bettye Davis, and Jessie Graham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A celebration of Rev. Graham's life will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church, 339 W. Black Street Rock Hill, SC, at 1:00 pm. Clergy are asked to wear robes and vestments. Visitation and viewing will be Friday May 10, from 5 to 7 at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Graham family.

