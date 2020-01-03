Richard "Rich" Albert Zgobica passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends at Atrium Health of Pineville, NC.
A memorial service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Father Agustin Guzman officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be held after the service at the family home.
Born in Chicago Illinois on April 30, 1953, Mr. Zgobica was the son of the late Fred Frank Zgobica and Stella Marie Rog Zgobica. Mr. Zgobica was retired as a production manager from Starcke Abrasives of Charlotte. Mr. Zgobica served in the US Army National Guard. Mr. Zgobica enjoyed fishing, going to mountains of Lake Lure and cooking for his loved ones.
Mr. Zgobica is survived by his wife of 16 years, Wendy Zgobica; his three daughters, Jolene (Justin) Reed, Michelle (Christopher) Osborne, and Melissa (Paul) Trevino; his 12 grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 3, 2020