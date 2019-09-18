Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Albert "Rick" Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Rick" Albert Stonier Smith 68, of Clover, SC passed away at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Rick was born November 5, 1950 to his birth parents Mr. George Robert Stonier and Ms. Betty Doud Auwater in Binghamton, NY. He was adopted at birth by Mr. Albert M. Smith and Mrs. Edith Lindow Smith. Rick was raised in Kirkwood, NY where his family owned a restaurant called Edie's Luncheonette. Rick moved to the Carolina's in the early 80's. He drove a truck for 35 years. Part of his career was spent on the road before he settled and worked for Winn- Dixie in Charlotte, NC for 10 years. After leaving Winn- Dixie he was an owner- operator until he retired. In Rick's early life he was an avid dirt track racer. He raced at 5 Mile Point in Kirkwood, NY and Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC. In his late years he settled in Clover, SC where he met his partner in life Tammy Kay. In his retirement years he enjoyed riding his Harley- Davidson with his close knit biker family. He enjoyed being at his establishments. He also enjoyed his home away from home in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was active in caring for and fostering Rescue dogs. He was proceeded in death by both sets of parents and his brother Larry Author Stonier. He is survived by his partner in life Tammy Kay, His fur babies Tbo, Maxwell and Lilly. His daughter Jackie Lee Smith, his son Bert Smith, step-daughters Daisy Kay and Monica Graham , Grandchildren Tony, Andy and Ashley Bruton, Kolby and Smitty Smith, Rayden Lowrance, Step-granddaughter Taylor McCaskill, five great-grandchildren, his brother George Stonier, his sister Robin Minahan and numerous nieces and nephews. The celebration of his life will be Saturday September 21, 2019 at 3pm at Hospice and Communtiy Care at 2275 India Hook RD Rock Hill, SC 29732, with a Sling a Drink Saloon gathering and meal of family and friends at his home. In lieu of flowers. Please make donations to Hospice and Community Care, Project Safe Pet of York County and Worthy Dogs Rescue of Vienna, VA. Services provided by Faith Funeral Service York, SC.

