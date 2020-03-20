Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Rich" Allsbrook. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, II was born in Elizabeth City, NC, on June 19, 1985. He was the son of Barbara Allsbrook and the late Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, I. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 17, 2020, at the age of 34, at Duke University Hospital.



In high school, Rich enjoyed playing and watching basketball. As an adult, Rich loved cars and watching The Office, the LeBron James channel, and Wolf Pack Basketball, his Alma Mater.



Rich graduated with a degree in history from NC State in 2008. In 2018, Rich graduated with an MBA from Winthrop University.



He married his highschool sweetheart, Amanda Virginia Kerr Allsbrook in 2010. Rich and his wife Amanda are expecting the birth of their first child, Virginia Grace Allsbrook in August of 2020. Rich was looking forward to being a girl dad this summer.



Rich worked as a pharmaceutical sales manager at Exela. He was an active church member at First Baptist Church of Fort Mill, SC.



Rich is preceded in death by his father Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, I and his grandparents, Herbert Hemmingway, Mildred Allsbrook, and Wilber Allsbrook.



Rich is survived by his wife Amanda Virginia Kerr Allsbrook, unborn daughter Virginia Grace Allsbrook, mother Barbara Hemmingway Allsbrook, sister Elizabeth Allsbrook Sundberg, her husband Matthew James Sundberg and their son Grant Lawrence Sundberg, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his wife's family, Dr. John Martin Kerr Jr., Carol Bowers Kerr, Sarah Elizabeth Kerr, Matthew John Kerr and his wife Alli Hackbarth Kerr.



In lieu of flowers, Amanda is asking for donations to a college fund on behalf of their unborn daughter, Virginia Grace Allsbrook. To donate, click here: gf.me/u/xrjqqj

Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, II was born in Elizabeth City, NC, on June 19, 1985. He was the son of Barbara Allsbrook and the late Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, I. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 17, 2020, at the age of 34, at Duke University Hospital.In high school, Rich enjoyed playing and watching basketball. As an adult, Rich loved cars and watching The Office, the LeBron James channel, and Wolf Pack Basketball, his Alma Mater.Rich graduated with a degree in history from NC State in 2008. In 2018, Rich graduated with an MBA from Winthrop University.He married his highschool sweetheart, Amanda Virginia Kerr Allsbrook in 2010. Rich and his wife Amanda are expecting the birth of their first child, Virginia Grace Allsbrook in August of 2020. Rich was looking forward to being a girl dad this summer.Rich worked as a pharmaceutical sales manager at Exela. He was an active church member at First Baptist Church of Fort Mill, SC.Rich is preceded in death by his father Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, I and his grandparents, Herbert Hemmingway, Mildred Allsbrook, and Wilber Allsbrook.Rich is survived by his wife Amanda Virginia Kerr Allsbrook, unborn daughter Virginia Grace Allsbrook, mother Barbara Hemmingway Allsbrook, sister Elizabeth Allsbrook Sundberg, her husband Matthew James Sundberg and their son Grant Lawrence Sundberg, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his wife's family, Dr. John Martin Kerr Jr., Carol Bowers Kerr, Sarah Elizabeth Kerr, Matthew John Kerr and his wife Alli Hackbarth Kerr.In lieu of flowers, Amanda is asking for donations to a college fund on behalf of their unborn daughter, Virginia Grace Allsbrook. To donate, click here: gf.me/u/xrjqqj Published in The Herald on Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close