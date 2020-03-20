Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, II was born in Elizabeth City, NC, on June 19, 1985. He was the son of Barbara Allsbrook and the late Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, I. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 17, 2020, at the age of 34, at Duke University Hospital.
In high school, Rich enjoyed playing and watching basketball. As an adult, Rich loved cars and watching The Office, the LeBron James channel, and Wolf Pack Basketball, his Alma Mater.
Rich graduated with a degree in history from NC State in 2008. In 2018, Rich graduated with an MBA from Winthrop University.
He married his highschool sweetheart, Amanda Virginia Kerr Allsbrook in 2010. Rich and his wife Amanda are expecting the birth of their first child, Virginia Grace Allsbrook in August of 2020. Rich was looking forward to being a girl dad this summer.
Rich worked as a pharmaceutical sales manager at Exela. He was an active church member at First Baptist Church of Fort Mill, SC.
Rich is preceded in death by his father Richard Lawrence Allsbrook, I and his grandparents, Herbert Hemmingway, Mildred Allsbrook, and Wilber Allsbrook.
Rich is survived by his wife Amanda Virginia Kerr Allsbrook, unborn daughter Virginia Grace Allsbrook, mother Barbara Hemmingway Allsbrook, sister Elizabeth Allsbrook Sundberg, her husband Matthew James Sundberg and their son Grant Lawrence Sundberg, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his wife's family, Dr. John Martin Kerr Jr., Carol Bowers Kerr, Sarah Elizabeth Kerr, Matthew John Kerr and his wife Alli Hackbarth Kerr.
In lieu of flowers, Amanda is asking for donations to a college fund on behalf of their unborn daughter, Virginia Grace Allsbrook. To donate, click here: gf.me/u/xrjqqj
Published in The Herald on Mar. 20, 2020