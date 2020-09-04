Richard Anthony Latronica, "Rich", of Sharon, SC and formerly of Sparta, NJ, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 17, 1959 in Englewood, NJ, son of the late Anthony F. Latronica, Sr. and Anna Latronica. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roseanne Latronica. Rich was a loyal and hard worker who started with a long tenure at Eastman Kodak Company, culminating in a 24 year career with Konica Minolta. He had retired from his position as Senior Director at the end of June 2020, having earned accolades and respect from his colleagues and staff. He relished time spent with family and friends, often having family dinners with everyone around the table. He enjoyed sharing the love of his land in Sharon with his Grandsons, riding them around and enjoying the natural surroundings. Rich could frequently be found in the garage working on one of his cars or trucks and had plans to restore a 1964 F100 with his two grandsons. Additionally, he enjoyed car shows, NASCAR racing, boating, hockey, and driving his 2008 GT500 Shelby Mustang. Most important to him was his family and he will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. He leaves a lasting legacy to be cherished by his survivors, his wife of 35 years, Donna Latronica; daughter Christine Koteras and husband Colin, of York, SC; daughter Gina Privette and husband Justin, of York, SC; grandchildren Conor Koteras and Lucas Privette; brother Anthony "Tony" Latronica Jr. and wife Deborah of Sharon, SC; nephew Anthony Latronica III and wife Amy of Sharon, SC; sister-in-law Deborah Hennessy; brother-in-law Raymond Hennessy and wife Mary; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, family and friends. The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to all the fire and EMS of Sharon and the York County Sheriff Department, as well as everyone who has reached out to comfort the family during this difficult time. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 pm at St. Philip Neri Church in Fort Mill, SC. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2 pm - 3:30 pm and again from 5:30 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up with St. Jude in Rich's memory: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6725982&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
