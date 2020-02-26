Richard Arnold McRobie, 95, of Rock Hill passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 following a period of declining health. Richard was born on February 11, 1925 to the late Carol Frances and Nellie Viola Rhodes McRobie. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran. Richard enjoyed flying, gardening and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and an infant granddaughter. Those left to cherish his memory include his children Phillip McRobie and wife Gracie, Danny McRobie, Roger McRobie and wife May and Ronnie McRobie. Also surviving are two brothers Bob McRobie, Orva Lee McRobie and wife Nancy, three grandchildren Phillip, Ricky and Jessica, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Grandview Memorial Park, Rock Hill.
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the McRobie family.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 26, 2020