Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Byrum Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Martin Byrum, Sr, 75, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.



Born in Charlotte, NC July 25, 1944, Mr. Byrum was the son of the late Walter Franklin Byrum and the late Martha Ellen Bailey Byrum. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Byrum; his wife, Anita Smith Byrum. Richard was raised on his family's farm in the Steele Creek Community of Charlotte, NC. Mr. Byrum served in the United States Army during the Koran War. Afterwards, he became a salesman for Vermeer Corporation and later retired from Southland Equipment Sales. Richard's love for athletic competition took many forms, including competitive water skiing, obtaining his pilot's license and enjoying his membership in the Kennebec Flying Club in Fuquay-Varina, NC. Richard also competed in Senior Games Competitions. Richard is admired for living his life without complaints, and did not speak unkindly of anyone, even during his long struggle with Parkinson's Disease and a stroke. Neither Parkinson's or a stroke had the power to diminish his warm, and fun-loving spirit for life.



Surviving are his only child, Richard Martin (Cynthia) Byrum Jr. of York, SC; his grandson, Chase Martin Byrum of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Erin Diane Byrum (Matthew) Riley of Rock Hill; his great-granddaughter, Cara Belle Riley; his cousins, Martha Kales, Frances Averitt, Frankie Dodson and Mae McLauren.



All funeral arrangements will be private.

Richard Martin Byrum, Sr, 75, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.Born in Charlotte, NC July 25, 1944, Mr. Byrum was the son of the late Walter Franklin Byrum and the late Martha Ellen Bailey Byrum. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Byrum; his wife, Anita Smith Byrum. Richard was raised on his family's farm in the Steele Creek Community of Charlotte, NC. Mr. Byrum served in the United States Army during the Koran War. Afterwards, he became a salesman for Vermeer Corporation and later retired from Southland Equipment Sales. Richard's love for athletic competition took many forms, including competitive water skiing, obtaining his pilot's license and enjoying his membership in the Kennebec Flying Club in Fuquay-Varina, NC. Richard also competed in Senior Games Competitions. Richard is admired for living his life without complaints, and did not speak unkindly of anyone, even during his long struggle with Parkinson's Disease and a stroke. Neither Parkinson's or a stroke had the power to diminish his warm, and fun-loving spirit for life.Surviving are his only child, Richard Martin (Cynthia) Byrum Jr. of York, SC; his grandson, Chase Martin Byrum of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Erin Diane Byrum (Matthew) Riley of Rock Hill; his great-granddaughter, Cara Belle Riley; his cousins, Martha Kales, Frances Averitt, Frankie Dodson and Mae McLauren.All funeral arrangements will be private. Published in The Herald on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close