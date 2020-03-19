Richard Martin Byrum, Sr, 75, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born in Charlotte, NC July 25, 1944, Mr. Byrum was the son of the late Walter Franklin Byrum and the late Martha Ellen Bailey Byrum. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Byrum; his wife, Anita Smith Byrum. Richard was raised on his family's farm in the Steele Creek Community of Charlotte, NC. Mr. Byrum served in the United States Army during the Koran War. Afterwards, he became a salesman for Vermeer Corporation and later retired from Southland Equipment Sales. Richard's love for athletic competition took many forms, including competitive water skiing, obtaining his pilot's license and enjoying his membership in the Kennebec Flying Club in Fuquay-Varina, NC. Richard also competed in Senior Games Competitions. Richard is admired for living his life without complaints, and did not speak unkindly of anyone, even during his long struggle with Parkinson's Disease and a stroke. Neither Parkinson's or a stroke had the power to diminish his warm, and fun-loving spirit for life.
Surviving are his only child, Richard Martin (Cynthia) Byrum Jr. of York, SC; his grandson, Chase Martin Byrum of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Erin Diane Byrum (Matthew) Riley of Rock Hill; his great-granddaughter, Cara Belle Riley; his cousins, Martha Kales, Frances Averitt, Frankie Dodson and Mae McLauren.
All funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 19, 2020