Mr. Richard Lamar Cochrane, 74, formerly of Clover, SC, passed way Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC.
Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the home of Vickie Merritt, 443 S. Shiloh Road, York, SC.
Mr. Cochrane was born March 3, 1945 in Gaston County, NC to the late Clinton & Eva Collins Cochrane.
Survivors are his nieces & nephews Vickie Merritt, Michael Estes, Amber Propst, Anthony Propst, and Chelsea Merritt.
