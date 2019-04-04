Richard Cochrane

Mr. Richard Lamar Cochrane, 74, formerly of Clover, SC, passed way Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC.

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the home of Vickie Merritt, 443 S. Shiloh Road, York, SC.

Mr. Cochrane was born March 3, 1945 in Gaston County, NC to the late Clinton & Eva Collins Cochrane.

Survivors are his nieces & nephews Vickie Merritt, Michael Estes, Amber Propst, Anthony Propst, and Chelsea Merritt.

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Cochrane.
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Published in The Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
