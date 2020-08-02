1/1
Richard Crolley
1947 - 2020
On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Richard E. Crolley, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73 at Atrium-Pineville. Rick was born on June 20, 1947 in Rock Hill to the late Richard E. Crolley Sr. and the late Hazel Saunders Modrall.

He was an avid golfer and loved gardening, yardwork and cooking. He especially enjoyed spending time with Savannah, his granddaughter.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah Inman Crolley; his daughter, Emily B. (Kevin) Amerson of Atlanta, GA; his son, Brittain M. Crolley (Katie Caviness) of Odenton, MD; his granddaughter, Savannah Grace Crolley; his sister, Tamara (Dan) Miles of Downingtown, PA; and his two nieces, Kristen Cansler (Andrew) Sparks and Linda Cansler(Chris) William.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill. The service will be live streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Crolley's name to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
