Ronald David Grindstaff, 64, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating.
Born in Spruce Pines, NC, July 8, 1956 Mr. Grindstaff was the son of the late James Ollis Grindstaff and the late Annie Jones Turner. He was retired from Duke Energy with over 25 years of service. He was a member of Catawba Masonic Lodge #56 of Fort Mill, SC.
Mr. Grindstaff is survived by his son, Joshua Grindstaff of Augusta, GA; his two daughters, Ashley Lynne (John) Mackin of Manchester, NH, Lisa (Kevin) Hughes of Hickory Creek, TX; his two granddaughters, Savannah and Marisa; his brothers, Raymond Henry (Angie) Grindstaff of China Grove, NC, James "Jimmy" Edward (Deanna) Grindstaff of Mooresville, NC; his sister, Delores Ann (Jim) Stewart of Indian Land, SC; multiple nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Grindstaff's name to the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org/donation
.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.