Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. Young. View Sign

age 89 of Sunset Harbor, NC passed away on Sunday the tenth of March 2019 at his home.



Born in Richwood, WV on the thirtieth of June 1929, Richard was a son of the late Earl D. and Nelle Judy Young. He was a US Navy veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor. He enjoyed fishing and was a lifetime member and past president of the Brunswick County Fishing Club. Richard also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and was an avid collector. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Young and a grandson, Adam Moose.



Surviving are his daughter Sandra Young of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Donald S. Young of Savannah, GA; and longtime companion, Faye Smith of Penderlea, NC.



Memorial services will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday the sixteenth of March 2019 in the White Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel, Bolivia, NC.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.



Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at



White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

age 89 of Sunset Harbor, NC passed away on Sunday the tenth of March 2019 at his home.Born in Richwood, WV on the thirtieth of June 1929, Richard was a son of the late Earl D. and Nelle Judy Young. He was a US Navy veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor. He enjoyed fishing and was a lifetime member and past president of the Brunswick County Fishing Club. Richard also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and was an avid collector. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Young and a grandson, Adam Moose.Surviving are his daughter Sandra Young of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Donald S. Young of Savannah, GA; and longtime companion, Faye Smith of Penderlea, NC.Memorial services will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday the sixteenth of March 2019 in the White Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel, Bolivia, NC.In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close