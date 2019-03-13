age 89 of Sunset Harbor, NC passed away on Sunday the tenth of March 2019 at his home.
Born in Richwood, WV on the thirtieth of June 1929, Richard was a son of the late Earl D. and Nelle Judy Young. He was a US Navy veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor. He enjoyed fishing and was a lifetime member and past president of the Brunswick County Fishing Club. Richard also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and was an avid collector. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Young and a grandson, Adam Moose.
Surviving are his daughter Sandra Young of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Donald S. Young of Savannah, GA; and longtime companion, Faye Smith of Penderlea, NC.
Memorial services will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday the sixteenth of March 2019 in the White Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel, Bolivia, NC.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2019