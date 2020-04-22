Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard David Turner. View Sign Service Information Faith Funeral Services 730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1125 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard David Turner, 55, passed away in his home quietly Sunday, April 12, 2020. The family will have a Memorial graveside service at a later date due to COVID19 restrictions.



Richard was born January 8th, 1965 in Gastonia NC, the son of David Turner and Judi Wishnefsky. He graduated from Ashbrook High 1983. He proudly served in the



Richard was a highly respected member of the Machine Tool Industry but at home he enjoyed grilling steaks, listening to music and golfing. Often you would see him in his golf stance, listening to Ray Charles, and taking practice swings with his giant "python" arms. We will remember him as a tender hearted, generous father who loved his children, family and animals. He was the kind of Dad to give good advice and sing happy loud "out of tune" songs to his children.



Preceded in death by his beloved brother, Rodney Turner, father David Turner, and brother in law Dana LeGrone. He is survived by his mother Judi (Brian Wishnefsky), his cherished daughters Kalyn Turner (Gabriel Long) and Emilee Turner of Charleston, S.C, Lynn and Hannah LeGrone, Fort Mill, his Uncle Blair and Aunt ChiChi Turner and several cousins.



Please send condolences and any special stories that you would like to share about our father to Kalyn & Emilee Turner 432 Race Street, Apartment D, Charleston S.C. 29403. Services Provided Faith Funeral Services York, SC.

Richard David Turner, 55, passed away in his home quietly Sunday, April 12, 2020. The family will have a Memorial graveside service at a later date due to COVID19 restrictions.Richard was born January 8th, 1965 in Gastonia NC, the son of David Turner and Judi Wishnefsky. He graduated from Ashbrook High 1983. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Austin, honorably discharged in 1987. In 1988 he joined Okuma America and made a lifelong 30-year career. Richard was honored with the prestigious Okuma Founders Award for his impeccable service. He was a skilled Engineer, well loved, and respected. Richard could tear down a machine as large as a house, and in record time, repair and rebuild it with ease, he was a natural talent.Richard was a highly respected member of the Machine Tool Industry but at home he enjoyed grilling steaks, listening to music and golfing. Often you would see him in his golf stance, listening to Ray Charles, and taking practice swings with his giant "python" arms. We will remember him as a tender hearted, generous father who loved his children, family and animals. He was the kind of Dad to give good advice and sing happy loud "out of tune" songs to his children.Preceded in death by his beloved brother, Rodney Turner, father David Turner, and brother in law Dana LeGrone. He is survived by his mother Judi (Brian Wishnefsky), his cherished daughters Kalyn Turner (Gabriel Long) and Emilee Turner of Charleston, S.C, Lynn and Hannah LeGrone, Fort Mill, his Uncle Blair and Aunt ChiChi Turner and several cousins.Please send condolences and any special stories that you would like to share about our father to Kalyn & Emilee Turner 432 Race Street, Apartment D, Charleston S.C. 29403. Services Provided Faith Funeral Services York, SC. Published in The Herald on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close