Richard Lee Dobson "Dick" ROCK HILL - Richard Lee "Dick" Dobson passed away Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at home. After a private burial, the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Mary Ruth D. Simrill at a future date. Dick was born May 9th, 1940 in Greensboro, NC to the late Ruth George Dobson and Joseph Baker Dobson. He was a 1959 graduate of Christ School in Arden, NC. He retired in 1999 after a distinguished career with Permacel Tape Company, a division of Johnson and Johnson. Dick enjoyed family, food, and his beloved "Sea Fever" beach cottage at Holden Beach, NC. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Iris Hubbard Dobson; his son, Richard L. Dobson, Jr; his daughters Annie D. Wolf, Mary Ruth D. Simrill (Gary), and Cici D. Keating (Jim); his sister Franda Pedlow (Phil); and 8 grandchildren; Ashley, Dallas, Rome, Ryker, Mallory, Sarah Kate, Joseph Dozier, and Grace. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ School, 500 Christ School Rd, Arden, NC 28704.

