Richard Edwin Comer was born November 1938, his parents were Jeffery Hughes Comer and Wilma Epley Comer. Richard made his transition to his eternal home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was an original Rock Hillian, having lived at North Myrtle Beach for about 10 years he resided at Harbor Chase along with his wife Jean Kay Comer.



He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School. He played football for the Rock Hill High Bearcats (once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat). Richard was chosen to play in the Shrine Bowl Game in 1957 but was unable to due to an ankle injury. He did not get to fulfill his dream.



He is survived by his daughters, Roxie Comer and Robyn Comer Hyatt (Kenny) and a brother Jackie Harold Comer (Delphine) of McConnells, SC. Richard also leaves two granddaughters, Rebecca Hyatt and Catlyn Wolfe and two grandsons Kenneth Hyatt and Brayden Wolfe to cherish his memories with a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Jean Kay Comer, a brother Tommy Comer and a grandson Dave Walker.



He was a member of West End Baptist Church all of his life. Richard Served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Comporium Communications after about 40 years' service.



Due to COVID-19, services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West End Baptist Church or Rock Hill American Legion Post 34.



