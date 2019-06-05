Richard Elkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Elkins.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Richard Patton Elkins, 69, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Georgia.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:30 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Elkins was a retired painter and was the son of the late, George W. Elkins and Dorothy P Elkins.

Survivors include, his sons, Richard, Steve (Laura), and Jason Elkins all of Marietta, GA; granddaughter, Emily Elkins of Marietta; brother, Bobby Elkins (Kathy) of Rock Hill; sisters, Barbara Ann Wray of Midland, NC, Katie Jean White and Mary Ellen Clarke both of Rock Hill.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Elkins name to the Hospice of your choice.
Published in The Herald on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.