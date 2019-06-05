Mr. Richard Patton Elkins, 69, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Georgia.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:30 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Elkins was a retired painter and was the son of the late, George W. Elkins and Dorothy P Elkins.
Survivors include, his sons, Richard, Steve (Laura), and Jason Elkins all of Marietta, GA; granddaughter, Emily Elkins of Marietta; brother, Bobby Elkins (Kathy) of Rock Hill; sisters, Barbara Ann Wray of Midland, NC, Katie Jean White and Mary Ellen Clarke both of Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Elkins name to the Hospice of your choice.
Published in The Herald on June 5, 2019