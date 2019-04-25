Mr. Richard H. Lynn of Rock Hill, SC passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center after a short illness.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Pageland First Baptist Church, 203 W. Pigg St., Pageland, SC.
Rick was born in Pageland, SC to Theda M. Lynn and the late Hazel Lynn. He moved to Rock Hill when he met and married his former wife, Jane Hoffman Lynn Dugan. Rick worked for Overnight Transportation for 30 years after serving four years in the Army.
Rick was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lynn and father, Hazel Lynn. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica K. Lynn; granddaughter, Skylar, grandson, David; mother, Theda Lynn; sister, Linda Brown; brothers Roger Lynn (Pam), Barry Lynn (Diane) and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and his beloved former mother-in-law, Nell Eite.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charities of one's choice.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 25, 2019