Richard H. Cadugan was born November 26, 1932 in Belvue, PA and passed away on May 15, 2020. He was the son of Harry G. and Betty (Harbison) Cadugan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jo Anne (Rudge) Cadugan, who passed away on June 4, 2009 and his only son, Richard G. Cadugan (wife, Karen) of Fairfield, CT who departed June 1, 2016.
He is survived by his two daughters, Betty Anne (husband Jay) Allegretti of Fort Mill, SC and Shirley May Tuller (wife, Linda Cronenwett) of Ludington, Ml; twp grandchildren, Eric Allegretti of Fort Mill, SC and Dana Allegretti of Fort Mill, SC, and one great granddaughter.
He retired to the Chambersburg, PA area in 1998 following a 42 year career as an executive in the Insurance Industry. Mr. Cadugan moved to Westminster Towers, a retirement community in South Carolina in 2017.
In addition to being a life member of the Chambersburg Club, he belonged to a number of social clubs in the Chambersburg area. He was an over 50 year member of North Hills Lodge 716 F&AM; Zerubbabel-Duquesne Royal ArchChapter 162; and Pittsburgh Commandry No. 1 Knights Templars.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring in Pennsylvania.
Funeral services and internment will be private with burial at the Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Second Harvest Metrolina, 500-B Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206 or on their website www.secondharvestmetrolina.org/donation.
Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family of Richard H. Cadugan.
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2020