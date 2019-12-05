Mr. Richard "Ricky" Caldwell was born on August 14, 1968. He was the son of Freddie Caldwell and the late Brenda Caldwell. Richard was called from labor to reward on November 26, 2019. God saw the road was getting rough and the hills hard to climb, so He sent His angels to return Richard to His heavenly home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:00 (noon) - 12:59 p.m. at Redeeming Life Ministry 648 S. Jones Street, Rock Hill, S.C. Rev. Jim Evans, officiating. Followed by Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 5, 2019