Richard passed away after battling a long illness. He was born in Philadelphia PA to Herman and Louise Voltz, attended Lafayette College earning a B.S. in Business and was a member of the DKE fraternity.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Janet, son Jeffrey (Teri), daughter Lindsay Norvell (Rick), grandchildren Hunter and Elsie, Elliot and Cameron, and sister Elizabeth Swett.
He was predeceased by his parents and infant son, Richard. His business career in the textile industry took him around the world and he retired as President of Paramount-Crawford Technologies.
He was a devoted family man loving the time with them sailing the New England coast. He also enjoyed tennis, golfing, and fishing with buddies who knew him as an honorable man and devoted friend.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Suite 150, Fort Mill SC 29707.
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2019