Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Henry Voltz. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard passed away after battling a long illness. He was born in Philadelphia PA to Herman and Louise Voltz, attended Lafayette College earning a B.S. in Business and was a member of the DKE fraternity.



He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Janet, son Jeffrey (Teri), daughter Lindsay Norvell (Rick), grandchildren Hunter and Elsie, Elliot and Cameron, and sister Elizabeth Swett.



He was predeceased by his parents and infant son, Richard. His business career in the textile industry took him around the world and he retired as President of Paramount-Crawford Technologies.



He was a devoted family man loving the time with them sailing the New England coast. He also enjoyed tennis, golfing, and fishing with buddies who knew him as an honorable man and devoted friend.



A memorial service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Suite 150, Fort Mill SC 29707.

Richard passed away after battling a long illness. He was born in Philadelphia PA to Herman and Louise Voltz, attended Lafayette College earning a B.S. in Business and was a member of the DKE fraternity.He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Janet, son Jeffrey (Teri), daughter Lindsay Norvell (Rick), grandchildren Hunter and Elsie, Elliot and Cameron, and sister Elizabeth Swett.He was predeceased by his parents and infant son, Richard. His business career in the textile industry took him around the world and he retired as President of Paramount-Crawford Technologies.He was a devoted family man loving the time with them sailing the New England coast. He also enjoyed tennis, golfing, and fishing with buddies who knew him as an honorable man and devoted friend.A memorial service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte, NC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Suite 150, Fort Mill SC 29707. Published in The Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close