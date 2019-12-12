Richard Herbert Taylor, 68, of Tega Cay, SC, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at home following a brief battle with brain cancer, a condition that was first diagnosed only four months before. He is remembered as a loving husband and father to four children.
Richard was born March 15, 1951 in Morgantown, WV to Herbert and Pauline E (Hanna) Taylor. Shortly after his birth, Richard's family moved to Ohio where he lived for more than three decades.
An outdoor enthusiast, Richard was best known for his love of boating and fishing. Throughout his life he captained several boats, most notably his beloved red and grey Ranger bass boat and his OSU flag-waving pontoon. For many years as a hobby he handcrafted "Taylor Made Jigs," which became highly coveted by local fishermen.
Richard retired from General Motors after 36 years of service. In retirement, he spent his years relaxing on Lake Wylie with his family and friends.
Richard is survived by his wife Billie Mae of 39 years; daughter Jennifer (Brian) Senters; sons Richard (Tricia) Taylor, Billy James (Phillip) Taylor and Stephen (Sarah) Taylor; his sister Barbara and brother Terry; and grandchildren, Taylor, Adeline, Jack and Cash.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's Memory to the Levine Cancer Institute, Carolinas Brain Cancer Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203 with checks made to "Atrium Health Foundation", "Carolinas Brain Cancer Fund" in memo line or online at: https://www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/tribute/.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 12, 2019