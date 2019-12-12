Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Herbert Taylor. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Herbert Taylor, 68, of Tega Cay, SC, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at home following a brief battle with brain cancer, a condition that was first diagnosed only four months before. He is remembered as a loving husband and father to four children.



Richard was born March 15, 1951 in Morgantown, WV to Herbert and Pauline E (Hanna) Taylor. Shortly after his birth, Richard's family moved to Ohio where he lived for more than three decades.



An outdoor enthusiast, Richard was best known for his love of boating and fishing. Throughout his life he captained several boats, most notably his beloved red and grey Ranger bass boat and his OSU flag-waving pontoon. For many years as a hobby he handcrafted "Taylor Made Jigs," which became highly coveted by local fishermen.



Richard retired from General Motors after 36 years of service. In retirement, he spent his years relaxing on Lake Wylie with his family and friends.



Richard is survived by his wife Billie Mae of 39 years; daughter Jennifer (Brian) Senters; sons Richard (Tricia) Taylor, Billy James (Phillip) Taylor and Stephen (Sarah) Taylor; his sister Barbara and brother Terry; and grandchildren, Taylor, Adeline, Jack and Cash.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's Memory to the Levine Cancer Institute, Carolinas Brain Cancer Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203 with checks made to "Atrium Health Foundation", "Carolinas Brain Cancer Fund" in memo line or online at:



Online condolences may be directed to:

Richard Herbert Taylor, 68, of Tega Cay, SC, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at home following a brief battle with brain cancer, a condition that was first diagnosed only four months before. He is remembered as a loving husband and father to four children.Richard was born March 15, 1951 in Morgantown, WV to Herbert and Pauline E (Hanna) Taylor. Shortly after his birth, Richard's family moved to Ohio where he lived for more than three decades.An outdoor enthusiast, Richard was best known for his love of boating and fishing. Throughout his life he captained several boats, most notably his beloved red and grey Ranger bass boat and his OSU flag-waving pontoon. For many years as a hobby he handcrafted "Taylor Made Jigs," which became highly coveted by local fishermen.Richard retired from General Motors after 36 years of service. In retirement, he spent his years relaxing on Lake Wylie with his family and friends.Richard is survived by his wife Billie Mae of 39 years; daughter Jennifer (Brian) Senters; sons Richard (Tricia) Taylor, Billy James (Phillip) Taylor and Stephen (Sarah) Taylor; his sister Barbara and brother Terry; and grandchildren, Taylor, Adeline, Jack and Cash.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's Memory to the Levine Cancer Institute, Carolinas Brain Cancer Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203 with checks made to "Atrium Health Foundation", "Carolinas Brain Cancer Fund" in memo line or online at: https://www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/tribute/ Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com Published in The Herald on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close