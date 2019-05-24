Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hope. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Richard Henry "Cooter" Hope, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Doug Blaikie officiating. Burial will be in Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Hope was the son of the late Worth Williamson Hope and the late Rosa Williams Hope. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Randolph Hope, David Hope and Worth Hope, Jr. He was retired from Meritor (Rockwell). He was a life member of Corinthian Masonic Lodge #416, a Shriner and a member of the American Plott Association where he served as a former vice president and a member of the board of directors. He was a hunter and an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church.



Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Carol Ligon Hope; his children, Susan (Kim) Dixon of Rock Hill, Christine (Don) Keeney of Rock Hill and Chase Hope of Jacksonville, FL; his grandchildren, Karla Dixon, Charly Crosby, Mallory Dixon and Christian Crosby; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Hope's name to the , 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.



