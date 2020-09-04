Mr. Richard Kirk, 69, of 318 Friedheim Rd., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memory six children, Eric Kirk (Andrea) of Waldorf, MD, Erica McCoy- Davis (Anthony), Christopher McCoy, Angela McCoy all of Rock Hill, Chayvin McCoy of Greensboro, NC, Fonisha Kirk, Tiffany Kirk, both of Rock Hill; fourteen grandchildren; siblings, Robert Lee Strong (Denise) of Connecticut, James Kirk Jr. (Katie), William Kirk, Rosemary Chambers (Roy) all of Rock Hill, Marilyn House (James) of Raleigh, NC, Hazel Hurst of Georgia. The funeral service will be private. The viewing will be held on Saturday from 5-7 pm at Robinson Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store