Richard "Rick" Lee Stewart, 71, of Sharon, SC, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 peacefully at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Gloryland Baptist Church, 2785 Legion Rd. Smyrna, SC 29743, with Pastor Jeff Gilfillan officiating.
Rick was born on February 6, 1949 in York County. He was the son of the late Jim Childers and Sis Stewart Childers.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Ann Murray Stewart, sons, Ricky Stewart, Jr., James White (Debra), daughters, Rochelle "Shell" Moore (Nick), Rita Hull, Lisa Ashley (Perry), Anita Siciunas (Phil), brother, Lee Childers, sisters, Frances Harris, Bren Ammons, Sue Ammons, Gail Ivey, Libby Henry, Ann Currie, thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Childers.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, we ask for everyone to be respectful of others and to wear a mask at all times during the memorial service.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Stewart family.