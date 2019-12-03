Mr. Richard H. Little, 80, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church, 2500 Dobys Bridge Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715 with Rev. Steve Austin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Born in 1939, Mr. Little was the son of the late Jay Clegg Little and the late Edna Gathings Little. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jane Brattain and his wife, Ola M. Little. Mr. Little was a US Army Veteran and worked for many years as a pharmacist at the Martin Drug Company in Fort Mill. A lifelong lover of animals, Mr. Little raised horses and dogs at his home in Fort Mill.
Surviving are his sons, David Little and Gregory Little; his stepson, Mike Wood; and two grandchildren; Brynnly Little and Bishop Little; his daughter-in-law, Crystal Little and her son, Blake Calloway and his beloved dog, Scooter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Little's name to the , a division of the .
