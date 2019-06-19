Richard "Skooter" Meek, II, 37, of York passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends at the home of Ricky and Peasta Meek, 1610 Sierra Road, York, SC, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5-8 PM.
Skooter was a son of Richard Meek, Sr. and Peasta Westmoreland Meek.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kristy Mosier Meek daughters, Destany Meek, Breanna Meek, Natelie Meek, Stormey Meek, sisters, Tina Stewart (Bill), Lynn Payne, Chasity Irby and Rae Lockwood (George).
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Meek family.
Published in The Herald on June 19, 2019