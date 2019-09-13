Richard Kenneth Messer CLOVER, SC - Richard Kenneth Messer, 81, of 1667 Hwy. 21 North, Clover, SC 29710, went to be with the Lord September 10, 2019, at MUSC Hospital, Florence, SC. Native of Blacksburg, SC and son of the late Robert B. and Dovie E. Messer, he was a member of Bowling Green Baptist Church and retired from Walmart, in Tega Cay, SC. He is preceded in death by his wife Gladys and two brothers, Gerald and Roy Messer. Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Carla Dorn (Perry), Bridget Falls (Michael) of Bessemer City, NC, and Hillary Knight (Todd) of Clover, SC; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Harvey Messer (Bobbie) of Clover, SC and Rev. Daniel Messer (Ann) of Greer, SC, and two sisters, Betty Munsey of Clover, SC and Joan McCluney of Gastonia, NC. He had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Bowling Green Baptist Church, immediately followed by a memorial service conducted by Rev. Daniel Messer and Rev. Jerry Lethco. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape House, 1516 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 13, 2019