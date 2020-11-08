Richard Moales

August 24, 1940 - November 4, 2020

ROCK HILL, South Carolina - On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Richard "Dick" Alan Moales passed away in Rock Hill, SC.

Dick was born on August 24, 1940 in Charleston, WV and lived in Goose Creek, SC, Glendale Heights, IL, Raymond, NH, Charlotte, NC, Longs, SC, and finally Rock Hill, SC.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joan Patrick Moales, his parents Eula Sovine Moales and Homer Moales, his brothers William Kieffer Jr. and Robert Moales, and sister Barbera Moales Tucker. After leaving Charleston, WV in 1967 with a wife, a toddler, an infant, and not much else, Dick found work with Avco-Lycoming building helicopter engines in Charleston, SC. He used that as a springboard to start building turbines for GE, eventually becoming a field engineer for GE, building and repairing everything from nuclear power plants in Iowa to subway trains in Boston. An avid golfer, he owned the Northcross Golf Shop in Huntersville, NC for a number of years, and was a lifelong member of the Masons. He defeated esophageal cancer at the age of 64.

Dick leaves behind his daughter Marcia Warren and son-in-law John Warren of Sharon, SC, his son Mark Moales and daughter-in-law Kathy Martell Moales of Grantham, NH, and his grandchildren that he loved dearly and of which he was so proud: Hannah Warren of Charlotte, NC, Braytn Warren of White River Junction, VT, Emily Moales of Philadelphia, PA, and Jacob Moales of Grantham, NH. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store