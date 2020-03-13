Richard Reingold, born on August 26, 1948, in Boston to Joseph and Gertrude Reingold, had two brothers, Arnold (deceased) and Edward (Renee) of Georgia, and a dear Aunt Sid of Florida. He passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A graduate of Randolph High School and UMass Lowell, he worked at Sweetheart Plastics, Sencorp, and Alloyd. In 1988, Richard met the love of his life, Deborah Quinton Sands. They lived in MA, IL, and SC. Together they raised five kids: Scott, Heidi, Jessica (Benj), Tommy, and Steven (Kristen), and two dogs: Bebe and Prince. He was Papa to grandkids Mason, Felicity, Harry, and one on the way. Richard enjoyed model cars, The Beatles, telling bad jokes, and family parties. We will miss his hugs the most. Please join his family for a celebration of life at Edgemoor ARP Church (Edgemoor, SC) on Sunday, March 15 at 5 pm. Light refreshments with the family will follow. More information can be found at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2020